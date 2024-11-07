Lenny Kravitz performed a song from his recent album on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

ADVERTISEMENT

"In your face and your eyes, I see truth, beneath your lies," sang the musical icon. "...All you got to do is keep on loving me. Babe, without your love I'm paralyzed."

The song, "Paralyzed," is from his most recent album, Blue Electric Light, which dropped in May.

Kravitz, 60, recently completed a Las Vegas residency of the same name.

Prior to that, he performed at MTV's Video Music Awards in September, and his track, "Human," won him the "Best Rock" Award.