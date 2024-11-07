Simon Kinberg, the writer and producer behind several X-Men movies, will develop a new Star Wars trilogy of films.

Whether the upcoming films will be an extension of The Skywalker Saga or stand on their own remains unclear.

Lucasfilm confirmed that president Kathleen Kennedy will join Kinberg to create the new films, Variety reports.

Kinberg will pen each movie and also produce alongside Kennedy.

In addition to his X-Men experience, Kinberg helped bring the show Star Wars Rebels to life, and is a producer on the Running Man remake now in the works.

Meanwhile, the film The Mandalorian & Grogu is set to open in 2026, with additional Disney Stars Wars films scheduled for release in 2026 and 2027.