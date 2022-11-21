"I am sitting here full of so many conflicting emotions about the words I am about to write," Cheryl began.
"Tomorrow night will officially be my final dance as a pro dancer on @dancingwiththestars. This has been one of the absolute hardest decisions of my life & I am also confident that it is the right one."
Cheryl joined Dancing with the Stars for Season 2 back in 2005, and she has competed in 26 seasons of the show. All but Season 31 aired on ABC.
"This show has been my 2nd family since I was 21 years old. The cast, crew & fans have seen me through my highest highs & some of my lowest lows, & I honestly don't know who I would be today without them," Cheryl continued in her post.
"I also know that it is time for me to begin the next phase of my career, although dance will always be a part of me."
Cheryl shared how she's "excited" about the idea of "evolving" and "being challenged in new ways."
Cheryl, who captioned a photo of herself striking a pose in a red dance costume, shared how she now has the ability to expand her "commitment to mental health advocacy" and focus on her newfound love for podcasting.
"I'm ready to face the uncertainty (though it's scary as sh**) of what the future holds -- I do have a few things up my sleeves though, so don't worry," Cheryl teased.
"I hope that you will tune in to see my farewell dance during [Monday's] Finale as it is dedicated to all of YOU that have supported me, loved me even if you didn't know me, & who have been such a huge part of my life, my growth, & my story."
"I'm honestly not sure how I'm going to get through it without tears but even with the heartache & emotions, I am grateful to have the opportunity to perform this dance & do so with two of my favorite male pros to dance with [Pasha Pashkov] and [Louis van Amstel]," Cheryl wrote.
"Though there aren't enough words to express my deep gratitude & love to my entire DWTS family."
Cheryl chose to end her post with a big "thank you" to the Dancing with the Stars family for being her "rock and foundation for close to two decades" during difficult times.
"And most of all, thank you for giving ballroom dancing the credit & attention it deserves. You have not only brought joy to millions upon millions of viewers every season, you have brought light & so much love into my heart & soul when I've needed it most," Cheryl gushed.
"This has truly been the experience of a lifetime. I'm looking forward to this next chapter of my career, but man will this one be hard to beat! Until next time... Love you all, always & forever xx."
Cheryl was partnered with Good Morning America weather anchor Sam Champion for Season 31. The pair was eliminated during Week 4, but they apparently had a great time, especially since they are good friends outside of the show.
"With this season in particular, there's peace along with the whole elimination process," Cheryl told Us Weekly last month while she and Sam were still in the competition.
"Like, normally I'm a nervous, sweaty wreck, but with Sam, if I'm looking at the actual ability of all the celebrities? We are very blessed to still be in this competition, to be quite honest, and Sam knows that."
Cheryl received an outpouring of love and support on her Sunday Instagram post.
DWTS pro Val Chmerkovskiy commented, "Way to rep our little dance world on the biggest stage and being one of the pillars that put this show on the map and the ballroom dance world in the process. The doors that were opened to us by you and that original cast I will never take for granted."
He continued, "It's changed my life and a lot of lives around me. I know you for many years before this photo was taken, and when you took that leap of faith to join this silly Hollywood project you did more than just change your life, you changed the course of the entire ballroom dance industry. Final bow for a legendary career friend."
And DWTS judge Carrie Ann Inaba wrote to Cheryl, "Love you sister. You have inspired so many... And you are the OG Freestyle winner in my book... Save a Horse with Drew is ICONIC! And once you two did that Freestyle became a whole different thing! Love you and proud of you for all you have faced and continue to face and the way you do it."