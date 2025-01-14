CBS has announced the celebrities participating in upcoming episodes of its Hollywood Squares revival.

The series will have a two-episode premiere Thursday at 8 p.m. EDT, followed by a special episode Jan. 19 at 10 p.m. Another new episode will be released Jan. 23 at 8 p.m., before the show moves to Wednesdays at 10 p.m. beginning Jan. 29.

Nate Burleson hosts the revival, which will see contestants pick a square and Burleson ask the corresponding celebrity a question. The contestant chooses to agree or disagree with the response, and wins the square if they correctly guess whether the celebrity got the answer right.

Chaka Khan, Tanner Adell and Whitney Cummings will play in the top row during the Jan. 23 episode at 8 p.m., with Jay Leno, Drew Barrymore and Pete Holmes in the middle, and Patton Oswalt, Nelly and Thomas Lennon on the bottom.

The 8:30 episode on Jan. 23 features Drew Carey, Max Greenfield and Lil Rel Howery on top, Holmes, Barrymore and Bobby Moynihan in the middle, and Nicole Byer, Jeff Dunham and Rita Moreno on the bottom.

The Jan. 29 10 p.m. episode has Carey, Byer and Chelsea Peretti in the top row, Phil Rosenthal, Barrymore and JB Smoove in the middle, and Luenell, Moynihan and Debi Mazar on the bottom.

The 10:30 episode on Jan. 29 has RuPaul, Margaret Cho and Kevin Nealon in the top row, Paul Scheer, Barrymore and Leslie Jones in the middle, and Julie Bowen, Jeannie Mai and Carson Kressley on the bottom.

Previously announced guests for Thursday's 8 p.m. premiere are Triumph the Insult Comic Dog, Bowen and Cummings on top, Lennon, Barrymore and Ms. Pat in the middle, and Tiffany Haddish, Tyra Banks and Jeff Ross on the bottom.

A second episode airing at 8:30 p.m. features Carey, Moynihan and Smoove on top, Chelsea Peretti , Barrymore and Tichina Arnold in the middle, and Byer, Mazar and Holmes on the bottom.

Sunday's first episode has Triumph, Sam Jay and Cummings on top, Andrew Rannels, Barrymore and Banks in the middle and Haddish, Sheryl Underwood and Lennon on the bottom.

A second episode on Sunday has RuPaul, Cho and Nealon on top, Scheer, Barrymore and Ross Matthews in the middle and Bowen, Kressley and Jones on the bottom.

CBS postponed the premiere of Hollywood Squares from Jan. 9 to Thursday in light of the California wildfires. Sunday's episode will follow the AFC Divisional Playoff Game.