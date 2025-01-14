NBC renewed the comedy St. Denis Medical on Tuesday. The show airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. EDT and new episodes stream Fridays on Peacock.

Allison Tolman plays a nurse who stresses herself out going above and beyond for patients. David Alan Grier plays a gruff veteran doctor.

Wendi McLendon-Covey plays the hospital administrator. The trio spoke with UPI before the show premiered in November and said the characters' flaws made them funny.

"Flawed, damaged people are the best," Grier said.

Tolman added, "Self-deprecating humor is my favorite kind."

Josh Lawson , Kahyun Kim, Mekki Leeper and Kaliko Kauahi also star. Eric Ledgin and Justin Spitzer write and executive produce.

Grier has earned a Critics Choice Award nomination and NAACP Image Award nomination for his role. CCA also nominated the show for Best Comedy Series.