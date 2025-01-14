Netflix released an official trailer for the film Back in Action on Tuesday. The movie premieres Friday on Netflix.

Jamie Foxx and Cameron Diaz play former CIA operatives who retired to have a family. The couple spring "back in action" after being attacked by assassins at a gas station, where their kids (McKenna Roberts, Rylan Jackson) learn about their past and join them on the adventure.

The trailer also features Glenn Close as Diaz's character's mom, who is seen taking aim with a sniper rifle.

Back in Action is Diaz's first film since her retirement from acting. Her last film was the 2014 remake of Annie, which also starred Foxx. Foxx played Warbucks and Diaz was Ms. Hannigan.

Foxx most recently released the Netflix standup special What Had Happened Was... in December, in which he revealed his 2023 medical emergency was a stroke.

Back in Action is directed by Seth Gordon . Gordon and Brendan O'Brien wrote the film.

It also stars Kyle Chandler, Andrew Scott and Jamie Demetriou.