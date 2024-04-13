CBS says upcoming 15th season of 'The Talk' will be its last
UPI News Service, 04/13/2024
CBS has announced that the upcoming 15th season of The Talk will be its last.
"The Talk broke new ground when it launched 14 years ago by returning daytime talk to CBS with a refreshing and award-winning format," a joint statement from Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment, and David Stapf, president of CBS Studios, said in a statement Friday.
"Throughout the years, it has been a key program on CBS' top-rated daytime lineup as it brought timely, important and entertaining topics and discussions into living rooms around the globe."
