Brody Jenner and Tia Blanco are engaged to be married.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jenner, a television personality best known for the MTV series The Hills, announced his engagement to Blanco, a pro surfer, on Sunday following news they are expecting their first child together.

Jenner, 39, proposed to Blanco, 26, while celebrating at their baby shower with family and friends. Jenner shared a video of the moment on Instagram.

"Can't wait to love you forever," he captioned the post.

Jenner's mom, songwriter Linda Thompson, and brother Brandon Jenner were among those to congratulate the couple in the comments.

"The perfect culmination to a beautiful romance, and an incredibly wonderful day! Congratulations... I love you both so very much!" Thompson wrote.

"You both scored so hard. 10s across the board," Brandon Jenner said. "Congrats you two."

Jenner and Blanco announced on New Year's Day in January that they are expecting their first child.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

"We are excited to share with you the blessing of a new life in the new year... Our little angel is on their way," Jenner said on Instagram at the time.

Jenner is the son of Thompson and television personality and Olympic gold medalist Caitlyn Jenner. He is the half-brother of Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner and the former stepbrother of the Kardashian siblings.