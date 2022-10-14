Broadway's marquee lights will be dimmed for a minute Saturday night in honor of stage legend Angela Lansbury, who died Tuesday at the age of 96.

"On October 15, the Committee of Theatre Owners will dim the lights of Broadway theaters in New York for one minute at exactly 7:45pm in honor of Dame Angela Lansbury , the six-time @thetonyawards winning actress whose career spanned six decades on Broadway," The Broadway League tweeted Thursday.

Lansbury's credits include Hotel Paradiso, Mame, Dear World, Gypsy, Sweeney Todd, Blithe Spirit, The King and I, A Little Family Business, Deuce, A Little Night Music and The Best Man.

"Angela Lansbury was without a doubt one of Broadway's most endearing leading actresses and her influence in the world of musical theater will forever live on," Charlotte St. Martin, president of The Broadway League, said in a press release.

"It is impossible to think of Broadway and not be reminded of Ms. Lansbury and some of her most iconic roles -- from Mame and Gypsy to Sweeney Todd -- just to name a few. We think of her as Broadway royalty and a member of our family, while recognizing that Hollywood thinks of her the same way. We're just proud she's ours too! Along with her legendary career and outstanding talent, it will be her grace, charisma, and kindness that we will fondly remember of the great Angela Lansbury."

Best known for playing crime-solving, mystery writer Jessica Fletcher in the TV drama, Murder, She Wrote, from 1984-1996, Lansbury was one of the last stars of Hollywood's Golden Age -- a BAFTA and Golden Globe winner, who also received the honorary Oscar for Lifetime Achievement in Motion Pictures.

Lansbury appeared in more than 70 movies, including the classics Gaslight (1944), National Velvet (1944), The Picture of Dorian Gray (1945), Samson and Delilah (1949), The Court Jester, (1955), The Long, Hot Summer (1958), The Manchurian Candidate (1962), Mame (1966), Bedknobs and Broomsticks (1971), Death on The Nile (1978), Beauty and the Beast (1991), Anastasia (1997), Nanny McPhee (2005) and Mary Poppins Returns (2018).