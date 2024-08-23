Bridgerton actress Charithra Chandran will portray Miss Wednesday in Season 2 of the the live-action version of One Piece.

Season 1 of the manga adaptation landed on Netflix in 2023, eclipsing 37.8 million views in a matter of weeks.

Ii±aki Godoy portrays Monkey D. Luffy, the optimistic explorer determined to find the elusive One Piece treasure that would earn him his dream title -- "King of the Pirates."

"I intuitively thought, 'That's Luffy,'" series creator Eiichiro Oda (Oda-Sensei) previously said of watching Godoy's audition tape.

Oda started the manga series in 1997, and he has since released more than 100 volumes.

"Back then, 26 years ago when I started One Piece, it was not an era when such a manga could be made into a film," Oda said.

Still, his world inspired more than 1000 episodes of an animated series and some 15 movies.

"I am so excited to be joining the cast of One Piece," Chandran said on X. "And I feel incredibly grateful to Oda Sensei for trusting me with the role of Vivi. I know how much she means to all of you, and I am going to work my hardest to do her justice and make you all proud."

The series also features Mackenyu as Roronoa Zero, Emily Rudd as Nami, Jacob Romero as Usopp and Taz Skylar as Sanji.

Previously introduced Season 2 characters include Sendhil Ramamurthy as Nefertari Cobra, Katey Sagal as Dr. Kureha and Mark Harelik as Dr. Hiriluk.

Chandran portrays Edwina in Bridgerton and will star in the upcoming series Dune: Prophecy.

Season 2 of One Piece is now in production. A premiere date has not yet been shared.