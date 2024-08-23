Lainey Wilson released Whirlwind, her fifth studio album, on Friday.

"I've grown so much in the past few years and I have such a different view of love and life and loss," the 32-year-old country singer said of her new album. "The highs and lows of the whirlwind have taught me a lot about what's important and how to never give up on trying to find your inner peace."

Wilson is currently on her Country's Cool Again tour, which concludes in November.

"Country's Cool Again" is the second song on her 14-track record. Other songs include "Good Horses" with Miranda Lambert and "Broken Hearts Still Beat."

She previously released "Hang Tight Honey" and "Country's Cool Again," which she recently performed on Today.

Wilson recently collaborated with Post Malone on "Nosedive," which appears on Malone's new country album F-1 Trillion, and was an honoree at the 17th Academy of Country Music Honors.

She also released the official lyric video for "Bar in Baton Rouge," the 8th song on Whirlwind, on Friday.