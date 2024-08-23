'A Man on the Inside' photos: Ted Danson stars in Netflix comedy
UPI News Service, 08/23/2024
Ted Danson and The Good Place creator Mike Schur reunite in the new comedy A Man on the Inside, which premieres on Netflix in November.
Schur is an executive producer for the series, which stars Danson as Charles -- a widower who comes out of retirement to work for a private investigator.
"Posing as a new resident, he goes deep undercover at a senior living community, building heartwarming new friendships and a stronger bond with his daughter (Mary Elizabeth Ellis) along the way," an official synopsis reads.
Netflix shared first-look photos for the show Friday.
A Man on the Inside is based on a documentary called The Mole Agent, directed by Maite Alberdi, who joins Schur, Morgan Sackett, David Miner, Marcela Santibai±ez, Julie Goldman and Christopher Clements as an executive producer.
