Ted Danson and The Good Place creator Mike Schur reunite in the new comedy A Man on the Inside, which premieres on Netflix in November.

Schur is an executive producer for the series, which stars Danson as Charles -- a widower who comes out of retirement to work for a private investigator.

"Posing as a new resident, he goes deep undercover at a senior living community, building heartwarming new friendships and a stronger bond with his daughter (Mary Elizabeth Ellis) along the way," an official synopsis reads.

The series also includes Stephanie Beatriz as community manager Didi and Lilah Richcreek Estrada as Charles' new boss, Julie. Residents are portrayed by Stephen McKinley Henderson, Sally Struthers, John Getz, Susan Ruttan and Lori Tan Chinn. Eugene Cordero, Margaret Avery, Clyde Kusatsu, Marc Evan Jackson and Jama Williamson also star.

Netflix shared first-look photos for the show Friday.

A Man on the Inside is based on a documentary called The Mole Agent, directed by Maite Alberdi, who joins Schur, Morgan Sackett, David Miner , Marcela Santibai±ez, Julie Goldman and Christopher Clements as an executive producer.

A Man on the Inside is "coming soon" to Netflix.