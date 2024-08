Max announced an October premiere date for the Stephen King adaptation Salem's Lot on Friday. The streaming service did not specify the date in October.

Annabelle Comes Home writer/director Gary Dauberman wrote and directed the King adaptation. Dauberman previously adapted the two-part It movie and wrote other Conjuring universe films.

In the film, author Ben Mears (Lewis Pullman) returns to his hometown of Jerusalem's Lot to work on a new book. He discovers his hometown is now home to vampires.

King would make authors his character again in stories like Misery, The Dark Half, Secret Window and Lisey's Story.

Alfre Woodard, Makenzie Leigh, Bill Camp, Spencer Treat Clark, Pilou AsbiŠk, and John Benjamin Hickey also star.

Conjuring creator James Wan is also a producer, with Michael Clear from their Atomic Monster company. Mark Wolper and Veritgo's Roy Lee also produced.

Salem's Lot was originally scheduled for theatrical release and postponed during the COVID-19 pandemic. King had seen the movie and tweeted his support of releasing it.

Salem's Lot was previously adapted twice as a TV miniseries, in 1979 and 2004.