Electric Entertainment announced Friday that The Librarians: The Next Chapter is moving from The CW to TNT. The spinoff was originally on The CW's fall schedule.

The Next Chapter follows the series The Librarians, which ran from 2014 to 2018. The original show followed a series of The Librarian TV movies.

TNT aired the movies and series, so this move marks The Next Chapter's return home. TNT has not set a premiere date yet.

The Librarians is about librarians who protect magical artifacts. Noah Wyle was the movie's Librarian and was joined in the series by Rebecca Romijn, Christian Kane and John Larroquette.

In The Next Chapter, a librarian from the past travels through time to the present and leads a new team of librarians.

The Next Chapter stars Callum McGowan, Jessica Green, Olivia Morris and Bluey Robinson (Britannia). Kane and Caroline Loncq guest star.

Dean Devlin is showrunner and producer of The Next Chapter.