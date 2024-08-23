The Watchers, a film about a young woman stuck in a monster-filled forest, will stream on Max.

ADVERTISEMENT

The film was produced by M. Night Shyamalan (The Sixth Sense) and adapted from the A.M. Shine novel by his daughter, Ishana Night Shyamalan, who also directs.

Dakota Fanning stars as Mina -- a 28-year-old woman who loses cell phone service and becomes lost while driving through a dark forest in western Ireland with her pet bird.

Her car disappears and she encounters three other people who are trapped and watched by unseen beasts on a nightly basis.

"You can't see them but they see everything," an official synopsis reads.

The trailer shows Mina declaring that she refuses to stay in the hideout.

"They allow us to live because we follow their rules," says Madeline, played by Olwen Fouere. "You have broken too many."

Georgina Campbell and Oliver Finnegan also star.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

The Watchers lands on Max on Aug. 30.

Fanning, 30, will also appear in The Perfect Couple, a Netflix series inspired by Elin Hilderbrand's novel.