ESPN college football season starts Saturday, and Jelly Roll's new single "Get By" will serve as the anthem.

ADVERTISEMENT

"There's a powerful connection between music and college football and for more than a decade, the ESPN college football music anthem has been integral to the promotion of the sport while its release has marked the unofficial start to the season," ESPN's Vice President of marketing, Curtis Friends, previously said.

He added, "Jelly Roll is a talented, award-winning artist whose music speaks to the passion of college football fans across the country, and we're excited 'Get By' will soundtrack the sport all season long."

"Get By" also plays in a trailer for Season 2 of Tulsa King, which will feature Jelly Roll as a guest star.

Jelly Roll recently collaborated with Post Malone on his song "Losers" for Malone's album F-1 Trillion. Malone's song "Something Real" served as the anthem for the '23-24 college football season.