Sabrina Carpenter performed "Please, Please, Please" on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, just after her album, Short n' Sweet, released at midnight Friday.

"It does really feel like a self-titled album to me," Carpenter told Fallon. "Short n' Sweet is sort of like 'Sabrina' in another language to me, and it really just feels like all of these stories and memories and very much blunt, very forward, very fun, and just some of the best memories I've had over the last two years of writing it. So I'm so excited for everyone to hear it."

Carpenter also revealed that Wednesday and Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice actress Jenna Ortega will star in her "Taste" music video, which premieres Friday.

"It was inspired by one of my favorite films," Carpenter said of the video. "And she was a huge fan of the film. I'm so excited for you guys to see this video, you have no idea. I think it's my favorite one I've ever done."

The horror-inspired "Taste" music video shows Carpenter and Ortega have a bloody face-off over the same man. The video ends with the boyfriend dead and Carpenter and Ortega walking away together.

Short n' Sweet drops just ahead of Carpenter's Short n' Sweet Tour, which kicks off Sept. 23 and concludes Nov. 18.

"Please, Please, Please," the album's second track, became Carpenter's first to top Billboard's Hot 100 Chart. And the previously released song, "Espresso," is one of Adele's favorites.

"I feel extremely lucky that each time I write a new record I learn a little bit more about myself, and can create from that place," Carpenter wrote on social media, in a post celebrating her new album. "The making of Short n' Sweet was one of the most special, honest, up and down, stupid and fun experiences of my life. I thought if something was funny enough to make me laugh then maybe it belonged in a song. Happy or sad!"