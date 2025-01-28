Bob Dylan is set to go on tour this spring.

The folk musician, 83, will kick off his Rough and Rowdy Ways tour March 25 at Tulsa Theater in Tulsa, Okla.

Other dates include March 29 at Century II Concert Hall in Wichita, Kans., April 4 at Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center in Mankato, Minn., and April 6 at The Weidner - Cofrin Family Hall in Green Bay, Wisc.

News of the tour comes after 29-year-old actor Timothee Chalamet portrayed a younger Dylan in the biopic A Complete Unknown, released in December.

Chalamet is nominated for an Oscar for his performance.

The Rough and Rowdy Ways album dropped in 2020, marking Dylan's 39th album, and he previously promoted it with a 2022 tour.

In 2024, Dylan joined Willie Nelson, 91, on his Outlaw Music Festival tour.

Tickets for the Rough and Rowdy Ways tour will be available to purchase Friday and Saturday.