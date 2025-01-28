The White House has released a new official portrait for first lady Melania Trump.

ADVERTISEMENT

The black-and-white snapshot features Trump, 54, standing before a large window that looks out at the Washington Monument.

The former model and wife of President Donald Trump wears a dark suit and her hair in loose waves as she poses with her hands resting on the table in front of her.

Regine Mahaux, a photographer with a long relationship with the Trump family, snapped the image Jan. 21 in the Yellow Oval Room of the White House.

Mahaux previously photographed Trump's official White House portrait in 2017 during Donald Trump's first term as president.

"I was really honored to be chosen to shoot this official portrait for the second time," Mahaux told the BBC.

"As an artist to work with such an inspiring woman is a great privilege. She is a perfectionist and is really involved in the creative process," she added of Trump.

Trump's appearance in the portrait was interpreted by some as comfortable, confident and powerful.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!