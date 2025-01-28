Sophie Thatcher, Jack Quaid and other cast members attended the Los Angeles premiere of Companion on Monday, marking the first such film event since wildfires began in the area Jan. 7.

The fires, which have resulted in 29 deaths as of Monday, displaced many, including celebrities like Quaid's father, actor Dennis Quaid , 70.

Jack Quaid, 32, walked the red carpet at the premiere in a brown suit with a light pink rose boutonniere.

Thatcher, 24, wore a strapless pink and red dress in similar shades to the colors used for the film's poster and promotional materials.

In Companion, Quaid portrays Josh, a man in a relationship with Iris (Thatcher), a robot programmed for subservience and companionship. Chaos ensues when an act of self-defense leads to a death during a weekend trip with Josh's friends.

The thriller shows the group grappling with how to handle the situation.

Cast members Megan Suri, Rupert Friend, Harvey Guillen and Lukas Gage, who portray Josh's friends in the film -- Kat, Sergey, Eli and Patrick, respectively -- also attended the premiere.

Companion opens in theaters Friday. The film hails from the team behind the 2022 horror movie Barbarian.