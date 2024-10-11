South Korean singer and rapper Jennie is back with new music.

ADVERTISEMENT

The K-pop star, a member of the girl group Blackpink, released a single and music video for the song "Mantra" on Friday.

The "Mantra" video shows Jennie take over the streets of Los Angeles as she shares her "pretty girl mantra."

Jennie discussed the song in an interview with Vogue earlier this month.

"It's a fun, upbeat anthem that celebrates girl power and inspires every woman to shine in her own way with confidence," she said.

Jennie's Blackpink bandmates Rose and Lisa showed their support on Instagram Stories, with Lisa writing, "Omg!!!!! @jennyrubyjane You ate girl."

"Mantra" marks Jennie's first solo single of 2024, following "Solo" in 2018 and "You & Me" in 2023. The singer also appeared on "One of the Girls" with The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp and "Slow Motion" with Matt Champion.

"Mantra" is also her first release since leaving YG Entertainment and Interscope Records as a solo artist. She launched her own label, Odd Atelier, in November 2023.