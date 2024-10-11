Anna Kendrick walked the red carpet with two of her Pitch Perfect co-stars Thursday.

Kendrick, 39, and fellow Pitch Perfect stars Chrissie Fit and Kelley Jakle attended the Los Angeles premiere of their Netflix film Woman of the Hour.

Kendrick and Jakle played Beca Mitchell and Jessica Smith in Pitch Perfect (2012) and its two sequels, while Fit portrayed Florencia Fuentes in the second and third films.

The trio were all smiles as they posed for photos, with Kendrick and Fit in black pantsuits and Jackle in a pale blue crop top and skirt.

Woman of the Hour is a crime thriller inspired by real-life serial killer Rodney Alcala, known as "The Dating Game Killer."

The film tells "the stranger-than-fiction story" of how an aspiring actress (Kendrick) crossed paths with Alcala ( Daniel Zovatto ) when they were both cast on the game show The Dating Game in 1970s Los Angeles.

The movie marks Kendrick's directorial debut.

"I feel so honored to be a part of this film. Everyone involved poured their hearts into making it, and I can't wait for the world to see the directing force that is @annakendrick47," Jakle wrote on Instagram last week.

