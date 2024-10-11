Charli XCX dropped a remix version of Brat on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Brat and it's completely different but also still brat - out now!" the singer, 32, wrote on social media. "And it's completely different but also still brat kinda just like I said!"

The new release has the same track list as Brat, which came out in June, but each remixed song includes a collaboration with artists like Ariana Grande, The 1975, Troye Sivan, Addison Rae and Bon Iver.

The new album also features Guess with Billie Eilish.

Other artists include Robyn, Yung Lean, Bb Trickz, Jon Hopkins, A.G. Cook, Caroline Polachek, Bladee, Lorde, The Japanese House, Tinashae, Julian Casablancas and Shygirl.

Charli XCX posted a photo carousel to accompany the announcement about her new music on social media.

The first photo shows the musician standing next to a lime green billboard with her album's title, which has to be read from left to right.

That post had more than 620,000 likes and more than 3,800 comments within hours.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Fans described this latest project as "biblical," "iconic" and "legendary."