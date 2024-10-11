Comedian John Mulaney to host variety talk show on Netflix
UPI News Service, 10/11/2024
Comedian John Mulaney has signed on to host a variety talk show on Netflix.
The live weekly show is expected to premiere in early 2025, but few details were disclosed in Thursday's announcement about it.
"We have a long relationship with John, and we have done the stand up specials, and during Netflix Is a Joke Festival this year, he did a live talk show called Everybody's in LA," Netflix chief content officer Bela Bejaria said at the Bloomberg Screentime conference Thursday.
"I was there at a couple of the tapings, and it was so bold and original and fresh and unprecedented, unpredictable. And I think it'll be really fun to get to do a live show with him."
Mulaney also is set to guest host the Nov. 2 episode of Saturday Night Live and he will be seen in the Broadway stage comedy, All In, starting Dec. 11.
