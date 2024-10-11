"Creating Nobody Wants This will forever be a career highlight for me," said creator/executive producer Erin Foster in a statement Thursday.
"The incredible cast, crew, producers and executives all made this into the show it is today, and to experience viewers' reactions to this series now that it's out in the world has been more than anything I could have dreamed."
"I'm so lucky to be able to continue this story, and to do it alongside Jenni Konner and Bruce Eric Kaplan, who I've been such a fan of since Girls... Justice for healthy relationships being the most romantic!"
