Billie Eilish is back with another new fragrance.

"Your Turn," which dropped Thursday, marks the third perfume from the Grammy-winning singer, 23.

Unlike her previous two bottles, which feature a woman's silhouette, the latest release appears to be a set of dice.

"I really love fragrances with beautiful bottles that can stand independently. So this has always been my philosophy when designing the bottles for my own fragrances," Eilish said, per Cosmopolitan. "They are all works of art."

In a video promoting the perfume, Eilish sits in the corner of silver box, holding the bottle. She wears glasses, and a white dress and socks and even appears to roll the dice at one moment.

The new scent retails for $90 and features notes of "fresh ginger, velvet peach skin and sandalwood Australia."