Paul McCartney and Kim Kardashian have joined the star-studded lineup for the Saturday Night Live 50th anniversary special.

ADVERTISEMENT

The three-hour show will air live from Studio 8H in Rockefeller Center and celebrate 50 years of late-night sketch comedy series SNL.

SNL50: The Anniversary Special will also star Adam Driver, Ayo Edebiri, Bad Bunny, Dave Chappelle, John Mulaney, Martin Short, Miley Cyrus, Paul Simon, Pedro Pascal, Peyton Manning, Quinta Brunson, Robert De Niro, Sabrina Carpenter, Scarlett Johansson, Steve Martin, Tom Hanks and Woody Harrelson, a press release states.

The special will air Feb. 16 at 8 p.m. EDT, following the Feb. 14 SNL50: Homecoming Concert, which will feature performances by the Backstreet Boys, Miley Cyrus, Jelly Roll, Lady Gaga, Post Malone and other artists.

The anniversary specials will air on NBC and stream on Peacock.