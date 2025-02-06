The Sopranos icon Edie Falco and The Walking Dead alum Lennie James have joined the Season 4 Mayor of Kingstown ensemble.

Falco and Tony Award-winning actress Laura Benanti will work in the titular town's prison, while James will play a gangster.

Created by Hugh Dillon and Taylor Sheridan, the show stars Jeremy Renner as Mike McLusky, the unofficial liaison between criminals and law enforcement in his bleak Michigan town.

The ensemble also includes Dillon, Taylor Handley, Emma Laird and Aidan Gillen.