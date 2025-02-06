Robert De Niro to star in Netflix thriller 'The Whisper Man'
UPI News Service, 02/06/2025
Oscar-winning actor Robert De Niro is set to star in The Whisper Man movie for Netflix.
The screen adaptation of Alex North's best-selling book will be written by Ben Jacoby and Chase Palmer, and directed by James Ashcroft.
"When his 8-year-old son is abducted, a widowed crime writer looks to his estranged father, a retired former police detective, for help, only to discover a connection with the decades-old case of a convicted serial killer known as 'The Whisper Man,'" a synopsis from the streaming service said.
Filming is slated to begin in the spring on the East Coast.
