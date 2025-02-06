Oscar-winner Ben Affleck is set to star in as well as direct the new Netflix movie, Animals.

He will also produce the film alongside his frequent collaborator Matt Damon , the streaming service announced Thursday.

The X Files and The Crown alum Gillian Anderson has signed on to co-star.

Variety reported that Damon was initially expected to headline the crime thriller, but dropped out because of scheduling conflicts with Christopher Nolan's epic, The Odyssey.

Production is expected to begin this spring in Los Angeles.