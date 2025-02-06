Focus Features released a poster Thursday for the upcoming survival thriller Last Breath.

"Make very breath count," reads the poster, which features Woody Harrelson , Simu Liu and Finn Cole.

The film is based on the the 2012 survival story of Chris Lemons.

"He was left on the seabed, in complete darkness 300 feet below the surface, with only the 5 minutes of breathing gas he carried in the emergency tanks on his back, and no way to protect himself from the freezing temperatures," his biography reads.

The movie shows the 40-minute rescue mission that followed.

The incident had previously inspired the 2019 Netflix documentary of the same name, which was directed by Richard da Costa and Alex Parkinson.

Parkinson also directs the upcoming movie starring Cole as Lemons.

The trailer, released in December, shows Lemons and a colleague (Liu) navigating the emergency situation where Cole becomes untethered.

"Your umbilical, it's gonna snap," Liu says. "I will come back for you, but you have to get yourself back to the top. I can't rescue you if I can't find you."

The poster shows the Lemons falling deep into the water as he is left behind.

Last Breath arrives in theaters Feb. 28.