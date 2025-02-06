Sarah Michelle Gellar confirmed a Buffy, the Vampire Slayer revival is in development on her Instagram Thursday. Gellar said she has met with executive producers and potential showrunners.

Under a photo of her character, Buffy Summers, with the text "If the apocalypse comes, beep me," Gellar updated fans on her meetings. Eternals and Nomadland director Chloe Zhao first pitched Gellar a revival, later bringing in Nora and Lila Zuckerman.

"It was not something I could do unless I was sure we would get it right," Gellar wrote. "It's not over yet. I promise you, we will only make this show if we know we can do it right. And I will tell you that we are on the path there."

Variety first reported on Monday that Hulu was nearing a pilot order on the series. Gellar would play a recurring role in a show focused on a new vampire slayer.

Gellar acknowledged that she'd long resisted revisiting Buffy, but executive producer Gail Berman assured her that Zhao had a pitch worth hearing. Gellar said discussions have been ongoing for three years.

Berman, Fran and Kaz Kuzui and Dolly Parton would return as executive producers as they produced the original series. Buffy creator Joss Whedon is not involved following accusations of misconduct by cast members.

Gellar currently stars on Dexter: Original Sin.