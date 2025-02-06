Kendrick Lamar will "put rap culture on the forefront, where it needs to be" during his performance at the Super Bowl LIX halftime show, he said Thursday in New Orleans.

The 22-time Grammy winner, who took home five awards Sunday, will take the stage with singer-songwriter SZA at halftime Sunday at Caesars Superdome. Lamar and pregame artists previewed their performance at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center.

"It reminds me of the essence and the core response of rap and hip hop and how far it can go," Lamar said. "For me it means everything because it puts the culture on the forefront where it needs to be and not minimized to just a catchy song or verse. This is a true art form.

"To represent it on this type of stage, it's like everything I've worked for and everything I believed in as far as the culture. I live and die by it."

Lamar, 37, will cram his renowned musical catalogue into a 13-minute performance while Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles players are in their respective locker rooms. The "Not Like Us" singer, who released GNX in November, returns to the halftime stage as a solo artist after performing as a guest alongside Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem and Mary J. Blige three years ago at Super Bowl LVI.

Lamar, who said in September that he wants to "remind the world" why rap music is the "most impactful genre," said preparation for the performance gave him perspective about his resume. But he plans to thrive in the present when on the NFL's grandest stage.

"The energy I have now, that's the L.A. energy for me," Lamar said. "That's something I want to carry over to New Orleans for the world to see.

"This is me. This is Kendrick Lamar, 37 years old and I still feel like I'm elevating."

All pregame performers are Louisiana natives. Trombone Shorty and Lauren Daigle will perform "America the Beautiful." Jon Batiste will sing the national anthem.

Ledisi will sing "Lift Every Voice and Sing," traditionally known as the black national anthem.

"I'm overwhelmed," Ledisi said. "I'm honored. I feel like I'm in alignment with greatness, to stand in this moment and sing that song."

American Sign Language (ASL) performers Stephanie Nogueras, Otis Jones IV and Matt Maxey will deliver renditions of all musical performances.

Super Bowl LIX will kick off at 6:30 p.m. EST Sunday in New Orleans and air on Fox. A record 123 million people tuned in for Super Bowl LVIII last year in Las Vegas, when Usher headlined the halftime show.