By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 07/26/2021



ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

featured Xavier Prather nominating Brent Champagne and Britini D'Angelo for eviction, with Brent being his secret target, after Tiffany Mitchell won "The Wild Card Competition" and opted against taking a gamble during Sunday night's Season 23 episode on CBS.This week's Head of Household, Xavier, a 27-year-old attorney from Kalamazoo, MI, decided to put Britini, a 24-year-old Kindergarten teacher from Niagara Falls, NY, and Brent, a 28-year-old flight attendant from Cranston, RI, on the chopping block during the Nomination Ceremony.Xavier allowed Britini to think she's his target just to keep Brent comfortable in the coming days.In addition, Tiffany Mitchell, a 40-year-old phlebotomist from Detroit, MI, gave up safety after winning "The Wild Card Competition" to ensure Xavier's plan would go smoothly.The broadcast began on Day 16 after Xavier was crowned the new Head of Household.Xavier joked that he hoped he wouldn't have an HoH reign like Brandon "Frenchie" French and The Wild Card Competition scared "the hell" out of him.Both Britini and Brent felt safe with Xavier in power, with Brent telling the cameras "The Slaughterhouse" could still thrive with seven members sans Frenchie."I'm sitting pretty," Brent said in the Diary Room, without knowing "The Slaughterhouse" alliance had ended.Derek Frazier, a 29-year-old safety officer from Philadelphia, PA, said it was time to "regroup and strategize" now that his loyal ally, Frenchie, is gone.Derek F. planned to continue working with "The Cookout" alliance comprised of Xavier; Tiffany; Kyland Young, a 29-year-old account executive from San Bernardino County, CA who currently resides in Venice Beach, CA; and Azah Awasum, a 30-year-old director of sales operations from Baltimore, MD."So Xavier being HoH is great for my game!" Derek F. gushed.Alyssa Lopez, a 24-year-old swimwear designer from Sarasota, FL, was also excited about Xavier's HoH win considering she's on his "Kings" team along with Christian Birkenberger, a 23-year-old general contractor assistant from Harwinton, CT, and Sarah Beth Steagall, a 27-year-old forensic scientist from Boiling Springs, SC who currently resides in Fort Myers, FL.Alyssa was so relieved to be safe and suggested to her team they should have a slumber party.The "Kings" were also working with the "Queens" now, so that also kept Tiffany, Kyland, and Claire Rehfuss, a 25-year-old artificial intelligence engineer from Chagrin Falls, OH who currently resides in New York, NY, safe as members of "The Royal Flush.""The Royal Flush" also included the "Ace" up their sleeves, Derek Xiao, a 24-year-old start-up founder from Baltimore, MD who currently resides in New York, NY.Meanwhile, Azah was extremely worried for Britini, her "Jokers" team member, given she's not a member of "The Cookout" alliance.Hannah Chaddha, a 21-year-old graduate student from Chicago, IL, was then shown calling Brent "egotistical and annoying," and she insisted everyone in the house was sick of him, not just her.Brent told Alyssa that he wanted to work with her because he trusted her, not because he wants to date her. Brent made it seem like Alyssa wanted to date him, and the thought turned her off.Alyssa said Brent viewed himself "as some kind of god" that she wanted so badly -- and that simply wasn't true. And Whitney Williams, a 30-year-old makeup artist and business owner from Portland, OR, was apparently feeling the exact same way as Alyssa."I know you're on my team, but you're just so in love with yourself!" Whitney complained in the Diary Room. "You can't see past your own ego! We're all honestly just very sick of him."Xavier also noticed Brent had been making strange and questionable comments, like how Brent claimed men and women can't be genuine friends if the woman is attractive.Brent said he personally has never had a female friend that he finds sexually attractive because men would naturally want to make a pass if an opportunity presented itself."Even though he thinks he's all that and a bag of chips, he's barely a cracker. So get it together!" Hannah said of Brent.Xavier realized the whole house wanted Brent gone, and he said his only options were Brent, Whitney and Britini when considering people outside of his alliances.Although Xavier was close with Whitney and Britini, he said he didn't want to target anyone in his own alliance. Tiffany said she liked Whitney -- "a sweet girl" -- on a personal level but noted how Whitney would probably cut her throat on a game level.Xavier therefore put Operation Take Out Brent into effect, and it seemed he was going to nominate Whitney alongside Brent.Derek F. then revealed "a lot cute couples" were happening in the house and he'd like to see Hannah and Derek X. get together. Hannah admitted she had "a little crush" on Derek X. because he's adorable, they have the same sense of humor, and he knows how to dress.Derek X. said he could tell Hannah tried to flirt with him and he thinks she's cute with a great sense of humor.And Sarah Beth thought Brent, Xavier and Christian all liked Alyssa.Christian told the cameras he and Alyssa had been caught snuggling a lot together and so he feared they'd be viewed as a power couple."At this point, Christian and I are just friends that find each other attractive. We are telling people we're brother and sister vibes, but I don't think you cuddle with your brother -- so I don't know what we're doing," Alyssa explained.Hannah then revealed that she and Derek X. had actually thrown the HoH competition so that Brent wouldn't be safe and could be targeted. They apparently wanted him out that badly.Derek X. also planned to throw The Wild Card Competition so that there would be no way for Brent to win safety, because if Derek X. won the competition, he'd have a "Wild Card Decision" or "Game of Chance" that could ultimately keep one or more of his team members safe.It then became time for The Wild Card Competition. Members of Xavier's "Kings" team -- Sarah Beth, Christian and Alyssa -- were not eligible to compete, and neither were Hannah, Brent and Kyland, who had previously competed in the competition.The "Aces," "Queens" and "Jokers" each had to choose one player to compete.Derek X. volunteered to play for the "Aces," and Tiffany said it was time to make her move so safety wouldn't fall into the wrong person's hands. Britini also wanted to compete for the "Jokers" since she had been on the chopping block for seven days."This is my chance for competition redemption! I am ready to win this comp!" gushed Britini, who previously lost the Power of Veto competition.Derek X. told Tiffany that he'd throw the competition to her so they could keep Britini as a nomination option.For The Wild Card Competition dubbed "Unlucky 13," the three players were required to grab a giant card off a deck, make his or her way down a wobbly balance beam, and then place the card in an opponent's empty card holder or replace one of the cards that's already there.Each player had four empty card holders.A competitor could place a card at any station, including his or her own. By changing the cards, a player's score would either be raised or lowered. Four cards totaling 13 would get a person eliminated.Britini quickly realized both Derek X. and Tiffany were going after her set of cards, and she was upset. Britini had a chance to knock out Derek X. with one of her cards but she became flustered on the spot and couldn't do the math in her head.With two people targeting her at once, Britini was eliminated first. Derek X. then threw the competition so he wouldn't have to keep Brent safe and Tiffany won The Wild Card Competition.For her "Wild Card Decision," Tiffany was told she could be safe for the week and also make one player from the "Jokers" and one player from the "Aces" safe as well. That would mean one player from the "Aces," "Jokers" and "Queens" would all be safe this week.Tiffany also had the opportunity to turn down safety, which would make her vulnerable to nominations and maybe even eviction next week.If Tiffany chose to take the risk, Britini would have a one in three shot of being safe. Derek X. hoped Tiffany wouldn't take the risk because it would probably screw up everything they had worked for earlier in the week.Tiffany decided to decline the safety, which Christian said was "perfect case scenario" so Brent could remain eligible for nomination. Tiffany was ready to take out Brent, and she seemed proud of her decision to decline safety.Brent felt so safe that he said all he had to worry about was what he wanted to eat for dinner.Britini then broke down into tears, and Azah said Tiffany's decision was "baffling" and she clearly didn't have a good read on the house.Azah was disappointed to subsequently learn that Xavier intended to use Britini as a pawn because she believed Brent would see right through the plan. Azah wanted Xavier to nominate Brent and his alleged "righthand woman," Whitney, but Xavier said such a move would "freak Brent out."Azah then volunteered to be a nominee and pawn because she didn't want Britini to have her feelings and emotions toyed with again. Azah was clearly very protective of Britini and angry at Xavier for his course of action."I would be distraught if you went up," Xavier told Azah."I don't want Britini to go up again... If I go home, I go home. I played my best and I can go back to my life, but I don't want Britini to go up again," Azah argued.Xavier, however, didn't want to risk Azah's eviction, and he couldn't believe his ally was being so "salty" with him.Xavier then told Brent that he needed to nominate him as a pawn, but Brent insisted he's "not pawn material" given his build and he'd be viewed as a threat and definitely sent packing.Xavier hoped Brent, thinking he's a pawn, would become paranoid and essentially blow up his own game.But Brent said in the Diary Room it would be "idiotic" for Xavier to view him as a pawn. Brent told Xavier such a move would damage their relationship going forward.At the Nomination Ceremony, Xavier announced he had decided to nominate Brent and Britini for eviction. Britini immediately started to cry at the sight of her picture on the wall.Xavier told Brent he's "trustworthy" and "a hell of a competitor," adding how Brent's placement on the chopping block was designed so his real target would go home this week.Xavier explained to Britini that she'd probably nominate him for eviction if given the chance and so his decision was not a personal one.Britini admitted in the Diary Room she was "absolutely and positively pissed," and Brent said Xavier had made "a catastrophic mistake" by putting him on the chopping block.Xavier didn't want to get any more blood on his hands, so he hoped nominations would stay the same.