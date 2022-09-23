'Big Brother' recap: Monte Taylor votes to evict Brittany Hoopes, determining Season 24's Final 3 houseguests
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 09/23/2022
Big Brother featured the Power of Veto winner, Monte Taylor, casting the single vote to evict Brittany Hoopes, which determined the Final 3 houseguests for Season 24, during the live broadcast that aired Thursday night on CBS.
Brittany, a 32-year-old hypnotherapist from Atlanta, GA who currently resides in Austin, TX, was evicted from the Big Brother house on Day 79 instead of Matthew "Turner" Turner, a 23-year-old thrift store owner from North Attleborough, MA who currently resides in New Bedford, MA.
Monte, a 27-year-old personal trainer from Bear, DE, cast the sole vote to evict under Taylor Hale's Head of Household reign.
The Final 3 houseguests are now Monte, Turner and Taylor, a 27-year-old personal stylist from West Bloomfield, MI.
The Big Brother broadcast began on Day 79 of the game. Taylor had punched her ticket to finale night by winning Head of Household, and then Monte claimed the Power of Veto, which also secured him a spot on finale night.
That left Turner and Brittany, and Monte had to decide which person to send to the jury house and which person to take with him to the end.
Footage then flashed back to Monte sleeping in Taylor's HoH room. But the pair wasn't on great terms because Taylor had made a comment about Monte not being around for his God daughter the last three months.
Brittany then entered the room and Taylor wanted her to feel comfortable there since they had been best friends in the game for a while, so she took Monte's headphones off and told him to get his own bed, which he felt was unnecessary and insensitive.
Monte therefore wasn't sure if he wanted to continue the romance outside of the house after the game.
"Hell yeah, gotta love some late-game domestic strife," Turner gushed in the Diary Room.
Monte later confronted Taylor about what had upset him, and Taylor apologized and explained that she had meant no ill intent.
Monte said Taylor had come across cold, condescending and disrespectful, which was a turnoff for him. Monte told Taylor flat out that's not the type of woman he wants to date long-term, and he brought up how she had previously rubbed the house the wrong way in a similar manner.
Taylor didn't appreciative Monte bringing up old wounds for her, because she thought he essentially called her "an insensitive b-tch." Taylor said she was ready to ditch the vulnerability and bring back that cold edge she had in order to win the $750,000.
Meanwhile, over in the jury house, Michael Bruner said Turner didn't take credit for his eviction, which he should have.
Michael shared how he wanted to award the money to someone with a strong game who can also own it. Kyle Capener thought Monte was playing an amazing social game and had made many strategic moves. Alyssa was mad at Turner for going back on their deal and voting her out.
Alyssa also told the jury that Taylor had been sleeping in Monte's bed for days, which really surprised and upset Joseph Abdin, who briefly commented how it was Monte and Taylor's business.
After the Final 4 received video messages from their loved ones at home, Taylor said it gave her the "extra ammo" she needed to play out this game and hopefully win, and Monte also planned on winning. Brittany and Turner also didn't want to go home empty handed.
Brittany then pitched to Monte how he and Turner had similar games and Turner would get the credit for Michael's eviction. She also said Monte and Turner were similar in terms of what they brought to the game mentally, socially and physically.
Monte realized Turner's resume was pretty strong and taking him out would look great for his resume. He also thought he'd probably be able to beat Brittany in the next physical competition as well as the jury vote. Monte said isn't that what the game is about â€” winning?
It then became time for the live Veto Meeting and eviction. Monte was about to cast the sole vote to evict.
In her final pitch to stay, Brittany said Monte had the opportunity to make a game-changing move by evicting Turner. Brittany said Monte would drastically increase his chances of winning immediately if he kept her.
"We've competed in 13 comps together, [and] you've outperformed me in 11 of those 13, and only four out of nine for Turner. You don't win any extra money by making this harder on yourself, and I don't want to tell you, â€˜I told you so,'" Brittany said.
Turner then announced he would "bamboozled" if Monte thought Brittany was better for his game. Turner also said Brittany hadn't been loyal to him in the same way.
Monte then stood in front of the living room and said he loved and appreciated both houseguests. When thinking about his game and what may happen next week, Monte said his best option was voting to evict Brittany.
Brittany was therefore evicted from the Big Brother house.
In her post-eviction interview with Big Brother host Julie Chen, Brittany said it actually made the most sense for Monte's game to advance Turner since the men are both close and Brittany thought she'd crush the competitions in the end.
In terms of the jury votes, Brittany said it was difficult to say whether she or Turner would've received more.
When asked about her friendship with Michael, Brittany admitted, "There's a lot of questions I have for him. We've always played this game [together]."
"Anything I said against him, he was aware of," she continued. "That was part of our strategy, me getting information and bringing it back to him. I never anticipated he would use that against me considering he knew that's how we were going to get to the end."
Brittany became Juror No. 8.
Julie then announced to the Final 3 houseguests how the finale would be taking place this Sunday, September 25 at 8PM ET/PT on CBS, when the next Big Brother winner will be crowned.
America will also be voting for "America's Favorite Houseguest," who will receive $50,000 and a free cruise.
The episode ended with Julie checking in with the dominating "Cookout Alliance," including Season 23's winner Xavier Prather, from last season of Big Brother.