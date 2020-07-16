"To all of the fans, It is with a heavy heart that Fes and I have made the decision to split ways and focus on ourselves," Haleigh, 23, began in her statement.
"This was not an easy decision, and we have truly tried every possible thing we could to continue in this relationship. We are so grateful for the memories, opportunities, and the great times that we have to cherish, and will always hold a place in our hearts for the other."
Haleigh from Houston, TX, then explained what went wrong in her relationship with Fessy, a 28-year-old from Orlando, FL.
"With both of our lives moving in different directions, the distance, the different backgrounds, and the constant pressures online, it was better for both of our mental healths to call it quits," Haleigh continued.
"Like I said, Fes will always have a place in my heart. To everyone that has supported us, and all of the Fayleigh fans, thank you a million times over. You all hold a special place in our hearts as well."
POLL: ARE YOU SURPRISED HALEIGH AND FESSY BROKE UP?
Haleigh concluded, "We are still so grateful and in love with you guys, and I hope y'all can learn to love us separately. We hope that you can respect our privacy and healing at this time."
Fessy, who competed on Wednesday night's season finale of MTV's The Challenge: Total Madness, has yet to publicly comment on the split.
Haleigh was a 21-year-old college student and Faysal was a 26-year-old substitute teacher when they met on Big Brother in Summer 2018 and developed a sweet and innocent crush on each other in the house.
Faysal, however, had to pursue the relationship, as Haleigh played a bit hard to get.
Haleigh and Faysal were in an alliance throughout the whole Big Brother game as members of the original "FOUTTE" alliance, and Haleigh was considered the brains of the operation with Faysal being dubbed "the brawn" of their partnership.
Their romance never really heated up due to Haleigh's focus on the Season 20 game, but they were still viewed as a dangerous power couple.
Big Brother's houseguests therefore evicted Faysal in a 4-1 vote over Haleigh during a late August 2018 episode of Season 20 on CBS, and Haleigh was evicted from Big Brother two weeks later during a live double-eviction broadcast on September 13.
Both houseguests had every intention of pursuing a relationship once outside of the house, and their post-show romance consisted of traveling together and expressed their love for one another on social media.