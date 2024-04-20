Beyonce's first country record, Cowboy Carter, is the No. 1 album in the United States for a second weekend.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is J.Cole's Might Delete Later, followed by Tomorrow X Together's Minisode 3: Tomorrow at No. 3, Future & Metro Boomin's We Don't Trust You at No. 4 and Morgan Wallen's One Thing at a Time at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Benson Boone's Fireworks & Rollerblades at No. 6, Ariana Grande's Eternal Sunshine at No. 7, Noah Kahan's Stick Season at No. 8, Olivia Rodrigo's Guts at No. 9 and SZA's SOS at No. 10.