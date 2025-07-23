Severance director Ben Stiller celebrates his late parents in a new documentary for Apple TV+, Stiller & Meara: Nothing is Lost.

The feature will highlight the cultural impact of Stiller's parents, comedians Jerry Stiller and Anne Meara, and will examine how their careers influenced family life, the streamer says.

"I feel very fortunate to be partnering once again with the incredible team at Apple TV+," Stiller said in a statement. "This time on a project that is very personal to me and my family. It's exciting to finally get to share it with audiences; and a great honor to celebrate my parents, both as I knew them growing up, and as I've come to know them in new ways through the making of this film."

He and his family will be in front of the camera as well, a press release states.

Nothing is Lost will have a limited theater run beginning Oct. 17 before arriving on the streamer Oct. 24.

Stiller also produces the documentary.

His show Severance is the streamer's most-watched series.