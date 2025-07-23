Apple TV+ announced Wednesday that it has renewed Stick for a second season. The news coincides with the Season 1 finale.

ADVERTISEMENT

Stick launched on June 4 and stars Owen Wilson as Pryce Cahill, nicknamed Stick, who is 20 years past his professional golf career after a public meltdown. Now unemployed and divorced, Pryce seeks redemption by mentoring teenage golfer Santi (Peter Dager).

Wilson, Dager, Marc Maron, Mariana Trevii±o and Lilli Kay will return for Season 2. Jason Keller created Stick.

In a statement, Wilson said, "I think we all had a great time making it. It's really nice to see the show connecting with people and to know that we get a chance to continue the story!"

Season 1 featured cameos by guest stars Collin Morikawa, Keegan Bradley, Max Homa, Wyndham Clark, Jim Nantz, Trevor Immelman and Dan Rapaport from the golf world. Actors Judy Greer and Timothy Olyphant also recurred.