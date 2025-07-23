Pop star Chappell Roan offered a 30-second preview of her new song, "The Subway," which tells the story of a failed relationship.

ADVERTISEMENT

The song preview, posted to YouTube on Wednesday, features a still image of wigs while Roan, aka Kayleigh Rose Amstutz, looks back on her ended relationship.

"Made you the villain / Evil for just moving on / I see your shadow / I see it even with the lights off / I made a promise, if in four months this feeling ain't gone / Well, [expletive] this city, I'm movin' to Saskatchewan," Roan sings.

The pop star's creative director, Ramisha Sattar, also teased the song in her Instagram stories, with a clip of the song accompanied by video of a Saskatchewan license plate.

Ads spotted on telephone poles in New York indicate the song is likely to be released Aug. 1. The posters feature an image of Roan's face with the caption, "Going through a breakup? Get bangs!"

The image of Roan on the poster has a bread tag in her hair, reading: "Best Before August 1."