Hollywood legend Robert Redford died in his sleep at his home in the Utah mountains Tuesday morning. He was 89.

Cindi Berger, a publicist for the late actor, filmmaker and environmentalist, confirmed the news to The New York Times and CNN.

"He will be missed greatly," Berger said. "The family requests privacy."

Redford was a champion of independent cinema through Utah's famed Sundance Film Festival and the star of films such as Barefoot in the Park, All the President's Men, Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, The Way We Were, Three Days of the Condor, The Sting, The Natural, Out of Africa, Ordinary People, Indecent Proposal, Up Close and Personal, Our Souls at Night, The Old Man & the Gun and Avengers: Endgame.

He also directed The Milagro Beanfield War, A River Runs Through It, The Horse Whisperer and Quiz Show.

Redford won the Oscar for Best Director for helming Ordinary People. He also was the recipient of the SAG Life Achievement Award in 1995.

He reflected on his career in an Instagram post on his birthday, Aug. 18.

"Firstly, I want to thank my fans been with me through every step, from Butch Cassidy to Ordinary People, and your support has meant the world. Your love for my work keeps me grounded and grateful," he wrote.

"Breaking out in Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid was huge my BAFTA win showed I could hold my own. Directing Ordinary People and winning an Oscar for Best Director was a dream come true. Founding the Sundance Institute in 1981, sparking the indie film movement, remains my proudest achievement," he added.

"Honors like the Presidential Medal of Freedom and my Time 100 nod reflect a life of storytelling and advocacy. Growing up working-class in Santa Monica, I faced setbacks flunking out of college, losing my mom young. I hustled through small TV roles, learned on Broadway, and took risks directing and building Sundance. Personal losses, like my son Scott's death, taught me resilience. It was grit, passion, and a love for art that got me here."

"Our film, CODA, came to the attention of everyone because of Sundance. And Sundance happened because of Robert Redford. A genius has passed. RIP Robert," actress Marlee Matlin wrote on X.

"Stunned by the loss of Robert Redford -- a colleague, a visionary friend, an idol, and a legendary artist. He created @sundanceorg, where countless artists found their voice and audiences found their stories," wrote fashion designer Kenneth Cole. "His legacy has inspired me and so many other for decades and will live on in all of us. Thank you, Bob. RIP."