Colin Farrell and Margot Robbie attended the premiere for their new epic romance, A Big Bold Beautiful Journey, in New York Monday night.

Kogonada directed the movie from a script by Seth Reiss.

They -- alongside cast member Lily Rabe and her long-time partner Hamish Linklater -- also walked the red carpet at the preview.

The cast includes Kevin Kline and Phoebe Waller-Bridge, as well.

The film is set to open in theaters on Friday.

"Some doors bring you to your past. Some doors lead you to your future. And some doors change everything," a synopsis said.

"Sarah and David are single strangers who meet at a mutual friend's wedding and soon, through a surprising twist of fate, find themselves on A Big Bold Beautiful Journey -- a funny, fantastical, sweeping adventure together where they get to re-live important moments from their respective pasts, illuminating how they got to where they are in the present...and possibly getting a chance to alter their futures."