Countdown, Euphoria and Grey's Anatomy actor Eric Dane is calling for more government funding for ALS research and treatment.

Dane, 52, announced in April that he had been diagnosed with the debilitating motor neuron disease.

"We're thrilled to announce Push for Progress, a groundbreaking campaign to accelerate ALS research, expand access to treatments, and secure $1 billion in federal funding for ALS over the next three years," Dane wrote on Instagram Monday, a day after he missed a scheduled appearance as a presenter at the Emmy Awards ceremony in Hollywood.

"I AM ALS -- called the 'most successful patient advocacy movement of the 21st century -- is launching this campaign now because ALS is at a tipping point. New treatments are within reach, but thousands of people living with ALS will lose access unless we take action."

Deadline.com said Dane had been scheduled to present an award at the Emmys with his former Grey's co-star Jesse Williams, but backed out at the last minute.

The actor has not publicly said why he missed the high-profile event.