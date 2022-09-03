Rapper Bad Bunny's Spanish-language record Un Verano Sin Ti is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Rod Wave's Beautiful Mind, followed by Beyonce 's Renaissance at No. 3, Morgan Wallen's Dangerous: The Double Album at No. 4 and Harry Styles ' Harry's House at No. 5.

Rounding the top tier are YoungBoy Never Broke Again's The Last Slimeto at No. 6, Demi Lovato's Holy Fvck at No. 7, Madonna's Finally Enough Love at No. 8, Megan Thee Stallion's Traumatize at No. 9 and Five Finger Death Punch's AfterLife at No. 10.