Bachelorette spoilers: How does Jenn Tran's 'The Bachelorette' end? Who did Jenn pick as her winner and end up with? (SPOILERS)
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 07/07/2024
Bachelorette spoilers have leaked out for Jenn Tran's entire The Bachelorette season -- including date details and Rose Ceremony decisions as well as Jenn's Final 3 bachelors, Final 2 suitors, and who she picked as her winner and ended up with in the finale.
ADVERTISEMENT
[Spoiler Warning: This report unveils major spoilers for Jenn's The Bachelorette season, so stop reading now if you'd like to be surprised by how her season ends and who The Bachelorette star picked as her winner].
The Bachelorette wrapped production in May, and Season 21 is set to premiere Monday, July 8 at 8PM ET/PT on ABC.
Joey Graziadei had denied Jenn a rose right before hometown dates on The Bachelor's 28th season and she left brokenhearted.
However, Jenn won the power back, and she'll be the one handing out roses on television all summer long.
In a preview of The Bachelorette's new season, Jenn is prepared to meet her 25 bachelors on Night 1.
"These men should want to impress me!" Jenn quips. "Tonight, I'm going to meet my husband, and 20 other really hot guys too!"
Jenn adds, "I'm going to do things my own way. My love story is going to be crazy and chaotic and fun."
Jenn is then shown telling one bachelor it's not his place to try to make decisions for her, and she boasts to the cameras, "If somebody is here for the wrong reasons, I will find out!"
Jenn planned to be her authentic self on the show and unveil her true colors as the franchise's first Asian lead, and so fans can expect to see a lot of layers of Jenn.
The Bachelorette spoilers have been reported by Reality Steve spoiler blogger Steve Carbone. In addition to blog postings and podcast episodes, Carbone also released spoilers in a set of YouTube live streams on June 22 and June 30.
Click the BEGIN GALLERY link below to learn all the episode-by-episode spoilers for Jenn's entire The Bachelorette season!