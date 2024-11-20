A second season of the Australian period drama, The Artful Dodger, is now in the works.

"We're thrilled to give our global audiences what they've been asking for with a second season of The Artful Dodger," the Walt Disney Company Australia and New Zealand's senior vice president Kylie Watson-Wheeler said in a statement Wednesday.

"The return of our Australian-born Disney+ Original scripted drama, complete with all-star cast and a brilliant crew, is a testament to the series' high caliber of production and its local and international audience success. We're delighted this high-stakes romantic drama of heists, comedy and beautifully complicated life and love will thrill and entertain again."

Thomas Brodie-Sangster will return as the titular, former child pickpocket-turned-surgeon. David Thewlis will once again play Dodger's father figure/nemesis Fagin and Maia Mitchell will play Dodger's love interest Lady Belle Fox.

The 19th-century crime dramedy premiered in 2023 and is loosely based on Charles Dickens' classic novel, Oliver Twist.

Filming on the eight new episodes will begin in 2025 at Callan Park in Sydney.