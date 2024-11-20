Singer-songwriter Chris Stapleton had a strong opening Wednesday at the 58th annual CMA Awards, performing a duet with Post Malone before picking up the first two awards of the night.

Stapleton said he was "honored" to receive the Single of the Year and Song of the Year awards for his song "White Horse."

During his acceptance speech for the former, he acknowledged there were "so many great and very, very popular songs in this category." That included his duet partner, Post Malone, who was nominated for his song "I Had Some Help," featuring Morgan Wallen.

Stapleton -- who had five nominations this year -- and Post Malone -- who had four -- opened the show with a performance of "California Sober." Megan Moroney later sang "Am I Okay?" and Shaboozey performed his viral hit "A Bar Song."

Before the show even started, singers Ella Langley and Riley Green were early winners of an award announced from the red carpet. The two won Musical Event of the Year for their performance of "you look like you love me." They also performed the song on the Bridgestone Arena stage Wednesday.

Singers Luke Bryan and Lainey Wilson, and NFL legend Peyton Manning hosted the event at Bridgestone Arena.

Other performers set to grace the stage were Bryan, Wilson, Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Combs and Jelly Roll. Wallen leads the nominees, followed by Cody Johnson and Chris Stapleton.