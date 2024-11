Those born on this date are under the sign of Scorpio.

ADVERTISEMENT

They include:

-- French author Francois-Marie Arouet, known as Voltaire, in 1694

-- Pope Benedict XV in 1854

-- Belgian painter Rene Magritte in 1898

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Stan Musial in 1920

-- Actor Joseph Campanella in 1924

-- Actor Laurence Luckinbill in 1934 (age 90)

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

-- Actor Marlo Thomas in 1937 (age 87)

-- Actor Juliet Mills in 1941 (age 83)

-- TV producer Marcy Carsey in 1944 (age 80)

-- Filmmaker/actor Harold Ramis, also in 1944

-- Actor Goldie Hawn in 1945 (age 79)

-- Actor Lorna Luft in 1952 (age 72)

-- Actor Cherry Jones in 1956 (age 68)

-- Actor Nicollette Sheridan in 1963 (age 61)

-- Musician Bji¶rk Gui°mundsdottir in 1965 (age 59)

-- Football Hall of Fame member Troy Aikman in 1966 (age 58)

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Ken Griffey Jr. in 1969 (age 55)

-- Television personality/former NFL player Michael Strahan in 1971 (age 53)

-- Actor Rain Phoenix in 1972 (age 52)

-- Wrestler Brie Bella in 1983 (age 41)

-- Wrestler/TV personality Nikki Garcia, formerly known as Nikki Bella, in 1983 (age 41)

-- Actor Jena Malone in 1984 (age 40)

-- Singer Carly Rae Jepsen in 1985 (age 39)

-- Actor Isabel May in 2000 (age 24)