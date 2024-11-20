Oscar-winning actress Anne Hathaway has signed on to star in a movie adaptation of Colleen Hoover's novel, Verity.

The psychosexual thriller will be a reunion between Hathaway and her The Idea of You director Michael Showalter

Hathaway and Hoover serve as producers on this film about a financially struggling author hired to ghost-write the rest of a series by a best-selling author who has been mysteriously incapacitated.

The Amazon MGM movie is expected to be released in theaters.

No date has been announced yet.