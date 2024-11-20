Oscar-winning actress Anne Hathaway has signed on to star in a movie adaptation of Colleen Hoover's novel, Verity.The psychosexual thriller will be a reunion between Hathaway and her The Idea of You director Michael Showalter.Hathaway and Hoover serve as producers on this film about a financially struggling author hired to ghost-write the rest of a series by a best-selling author who has been mysteriously incapacitated.The Amazon MGM movie is expected to be released in theaters.No date has been announced yet.An adaptation of Hoover's book, It Ends With Us, starring Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni, played in theaters last summer.