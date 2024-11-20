The young-adult mystery series, The Good Girl's Guide to Murder, has been renewed for second season and will air on the BBC in the United Kingdom and Netflix in the United States.

ADVERTISEMENT

"After solving the Andie Bell case, Pip's world has been transformed by her actions, and not always for the better. Pip is determined to fix the fallout -- and stay away from any more investigations," a synopsis said.

"But as Max Hastings' trial approaches, key witness Jamie Reynolds suddenly disappears and Pip finds herself in a race against time to find him. This new mystery will take Pip to unexpected places as she struggles with the idea of justice, straying even further from the 'good girl' she once was."

Six new episodes starring Emma Myers and Zain Iqbal will be filmed in the United Kingdom in 2025.

The show is based on Holly Jackson's bestselling novel series.

"I am beyond thrilled that we can continue Pip's story and, this time, I'm writing on the show!" Jackson said in a statement Wednesday.

"We owe everything to the dedicated fans, and I can't wait to reunite with my AGGGTM family!"